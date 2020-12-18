To the editor — Apparently, laws and facts don’t matter to Dan Newhouse. Newhouse recently added his name to the amicus brief in support of the ridiculous lawsuit filed by Texas and joined by 17 other Republican attorneys general, which aims to disenfranchise voters in four states and, ultimately the more than 81 million voters who supported Joe Biden in the November election.
In spite the inability of Trump’s legal team to present any evidence of fraud in any court at any level; in spite of bipartisan declarations by state and federal elections officials across the country assuring that the election was fair and secure; in spite of Trump’s legal team having lost all but one attempt to challenge election laws, halt vote counting, and hold up vote certification; in spite of the fact that Team Trump has lost multiple hand recounts of votes that verified Biden’s lead; and in spite of the fact that every state has now certified their votes, Newhouse somehow still sides with the conspiracy theorists who claim that this election has somehow been rigged! He is choosing party over country, advocating the subversion of our democratic process. Laws and facts do matter, but apparently not to Newhouse.
MICHAEL DUERRE
Yakima