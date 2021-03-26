To the editor — Can we agree that the role of government is to improve the lives of its citizens? If so, why do legislators vote against policies that three-fourths of Americans support? My conclusion is that power means more to those individuals that the needs of their constituents. They care less for the people they serve than their own selfish interests.
So many important issues that should not be partisan are being voted on in the House of Representatives and Senate right now in Washington, D.C. Legislators can show courage and say to themselves, “I really do care about preserving our democracy and will do what is best for our country,” and vote accordingly.
In former President Barack Obama’s book, “The Promised Land,” he writes about humanity’s baser impulses: “violence, greed, corruption, nationalism, racism and religious intolerance.” He asks if they are too strong “for any democracy to permanently contain.” I echo his sentiments.
BETTY VAN RYDER
Yakima