Law enforcement tools aren’t the problem and defunding police isn’t the answer
To the editor — After 48 years at all levels of law enforcement, I believe tools are not the problem and defunding police not the solution. Recruitment, training and discipline are critical. Being a police officer requires mental and behavioral discipline, patience and tactical skill.
Salaries/benefits need be competitive to attract highcaliber applicants. Behavioral screening for temperament and flexibility must be integral to the recruiting process. Military service should be considered equal to all other attributes, but not favored over such things as education, temperament, physical ability, and judgment.
Basic training must include mental stress exercises graded by sociologists/behaviorists. Evaluations must be continuous and documented throughout the training period, as well as probation, which should extend several years under supervision of best officers.
On-the-job training must include evaluations of stress-related incidents/exercises and behavioral tendencies must be documented. Further, dealing with emotionally charged citizens needs to be a critical piece of any evaluation.
During probation, management must have the ability to release someone for cause, including findings of behavioral deficiencies, without the improper involvement of police unions.
Too often lawmakers focus on the tools, not the problem! Some citizens focus on defunding, not the fix!
MARTIN PITT
Moxee