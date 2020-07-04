To the editor — Are you as "proud” as I am of the local law enforcement community’s interest in helping the city and county move from Phase 1 to Phase 2 by way of the state-directive guidelines for such a move? That directive calls for people to observe social distancing rules and to wear masks.
Law enforcement’s response appears succinctly in the headline of the YHR story in June 26: "Sheriff, YPD won’t stop, cite or arrest people without masks.” The story reports that both the sheriff and the police will rely on “education about the necessary precautions for the virus.” No hint whatsoever is given in the story about the “curriculum” for such an “education.”
An education? What a load of hooey. The education is that the law enforcement community will not enforce the guidelines.
Law enforcement should emphasize instead the importance of meeting those guidelines and lead by example: Sheriff’s deputies, police officers, the prosecuting attorney and attorneys in his office, judges, and other personnel in the justice system should wear masks and maintain social distancing to the extent possible. They should lead by example. They should help us reach Phase 2 soon, now, not in 2022.
ROGER CARLSTROM
Yakima