To the editor —Thank you for bringing to light the current county’s election system that disenfranchises Latinx voters.
I am concerned that Yakima County Commission elections are in violation of the Washington Voting Rights Act. Latinx residents make up over half of the county’s population, pay taxes and contribute to our local economy, and yet are suffering from poverty and lack of investment.
COVID-19 has brought to light further racial inequities, with Latinx residents disproportionately impacted by the virus. One of the hot spots where this is evolving is from agriculture. Yakima’s economy relies on agriculture and on Latinx community members working in the sweltering heat that heightens farmworker exposure.
Latinx community members are risking their lives to ensure that we continue to receive nutritious vegetables and fruits to feed our families while also contributing to the local county’s economy and growth.
Let's support our Latinx community members with the right to equal representation in our democracy. I support the lawsuit that was brought forward by OneAmerica and several Yakima County citizens. I encourage the county commissioners to work in collaboration with our citizens to find a solution to equal representation for members of our community that greatly contribute to our local economy.
JESSICA GONZALEZ
Yakima