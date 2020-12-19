To the editor — Thank you, first responders, medical staff, postal carriers, educators, delivery people, store and restaurant employees, and all others working during this trying time. However, there is another group not mentioned, possibly because it is an emotional time in people’s lives when we become involved.
We might be called “last responders.” We go to hospitals, care facilities, even your home, to receive your loved one after they pass away. Sometimes this means traveling to another community, or even another state, to bring them to our funeral home. If it is determined COVID-19 might be present, we suit up in full personal protective equipment to help you. Our funeral home staff then meets with your family to plan the celebration of life honoring your loved one, while our expert is preparing them for a final tribute.
Whatever the situation, we do our best to show your family the same dignity we would hope to receive if our own family member had passed away. So please remember, every time there is a death notice or obituary, last responders have done their best to treat another family with dignity during a difficult time. It is our honor to help you.
WALT RANTA
Yakima