To the editor — Many are deeply disturbed by Trump’s corrupt efforts to overturn an election he clearly lost. His behavior has been deplorable and unprecedented. It has also not been surprising to anyone paying attention.
But perhaps there is a silver lining in this. Since Trump obviously is not going to do anything constructive for the rest of his presidency, his obsession with the loss diverts his attention from committing other ignorant and petty acts that damage our national interest.
The last four years have been so frustrating, indeed embarrassing. We as a people are so much better than this. Thankfully this national nightmare is almost over.
JEFF THOMAS
Selah