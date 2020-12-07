To the editor — With absolutely nothing else controversial in our world to write about, and the presidential election being over (at least in most sane people’s minds) I guess I had to ultimately find a new subject.
As a public educator, it sometimes drives me crazy to see the deterioration of our professional vocabulary. In the '70s, educators as a group started referring to students and children as “kids.” However, remember, those young educators of that time wanted to be hip and cool. Now the latest colloquialism has downgraded to “kiddos.” It seems that it, like so many other catch words or phrases such as “perfect” and “awesome” that are routinely overused and sensationalized, that their use spreads like a virus (untimely analogy).
Our language is important and reflects the values we place on individuals. When we refer to those impressionable young minds we are trying to positively shape, as students or children, it is respectful, and it works. Now there will be those critics who feel that I am grossly overstating the ills of bad language and their poor reference to “kiddos,” and to them I say mea culpa, or if you don’t speak Latin, “my bad.” So, there you go!
RON LIVINGSTON
Yakima