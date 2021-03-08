To the editor — A recent cartoon in the Herald depicted an image of a space rover and two green creatures with six eyes and tentacle-like arms. A speech bubble from the rover stated, “No aliens to report, President Biden. Just a couple of ‘undocumented non-citizens.'"
The Biden administration’s U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021 proposes to eliminate the use of the word “alien” in reference to noncitizens. It does this because language matters. Words and phrases are how we build narratives about ourselves and our communities. The language we use informs and reflects how we view and treat one another.
In our culture, the phrases “alien," “illegal alien” and “illegal immigrant” are used to invoke a host of racialized stereotypes and negative associations. Referring to fellow human beings with these words inculcates both literal and social violence. In the course of history, derogatory language that was once used to refer to marginalized, or better described as oppression-resisting, populations has eventually been excluded from respectful discourse as part of a larger journey toward justice and equality.
Of course, changing this language in federal law will not immediately lead to a humane and equitable immigration system, but it is a worthwhile step in the right direction.
KEALLY CIESLIK
Yakima