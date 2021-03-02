To the editor — It's a downright shame that Yakima has become a strip mall town. Housing is at a premium and overpriced.
I thought we were supposed to "build up," instead of out toward the country. Huge fruit warehouses built on River Road have caused traffic issues, major road damage, noise and light pollution and bring down the value of property.
Most important, this land near the river should be kept pristine and natural. It's not a place that looks inviting when you drive by. Another concrete jungle.
KRISTEN FORK
Yakima