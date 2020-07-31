To the editor — My name is Devin Kuh and I am excited to announce my candidacy for state representative, District 14, Position 2. I am running to offer a progressive option who will fight for the most vulnerable and ensure that education, health care and economic opportunities are plentiful and fulfilling for all. I will fight to protect the environment so it will provide for generations.
We need an economy and government structure that works for every person living within our district. Our current representatives have failed to do this. Please write me in by Aug. 4 and ensure we have a robust debate about what is the best for our district.
As a high school teacher, I care deeply about our youth and the future of our community. Seeing the issues our district faces was a call to action for me. I knew I must get into this race and provide a different voice to my community members. The world has changed too much in the past six months to continue with the status quo. To those with a more progressive view of the future for Southern Washington, I will work for you.
DEVIN KUH
White Swan