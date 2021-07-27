To the editor — I applaud those businesses that require employees to either be vaccinated or wear a mask to reduce the spread of COVID-19. They have affirmed that the health and safety of the entire community is important.
Of particular note, Hometown Ace Hardware has instituted that workplace rule, and while I am sad that certain employees refused to comply and were therefore let go, this business has affirmed their membership in a whole community.
I encourage my neighbors to support local businesses that protect their neighbors.
SUZAN NETTLESHIP
Yakima