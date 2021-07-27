200531-yh-news-masks-5.jpg
A worker at Ace Hardware sports a mask Friday, May 29, 2020, in Yakima, Wash.

 Amanda Ray / Yakima Herald-Republic

To the editor — I applaud those businesses that require employees to either be vaccinated or wear a mask to reduce the spread of COVID-19. They have affirmed that the health and safety of the entire community is important.

Of particular note, Hometown Ace Hardware has instituted that workplace rule, and while I am sad that certain employees refused to comply and were therefore let go, this business has affirmed their membership in a whole community.

I encourage my neighbors to support local businesses that protect their neighbors.

SUZAN NETTLESHIP

Yakima