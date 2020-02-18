To the editor — I am amazed at the reaction of some high school students over the serving of hot lunches at Ellensburg High School and Morgan Middle School.
It reminds me of the same type of knee-jerk reaction on several other issues: Save the spotted owl! Eliminate several sawmills and thousands of good jobs in our state. Save several sea lions at the mouth of the Columbia Rivera to the detriment of salmon returning to spawn.
My answer to the school problem would be to brown bag their lunches with a cold sandwich and an apple or orange. Oh, wait a minute — that would endanger more trees. Lets just serve the food on their cold, flat hands.
BERNARD L. PUE
Yakima