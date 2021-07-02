To the editor — Effective this day, the Kittitas County Community Recovery Fund ceased operations. Over the last 14 months, the Fund’s Distribution Committee received applications totaling over $200,000 and it granted financial help totaling $84,400 to local families, nonprofits, and businesses suffering COVID-related financial hardship.
The committee decided early on to grant small awards to many applicants as a bridge to broader governmental assistance. To date, the fund has made 91 financial awards to:66 county residents & families, 14 county businesses, five county nonprofit organizations, one school district.
The committee would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the following organizations and individuals who made this work possible: PSE Foundation, for kicking off the fund early in the pandemic, Hopesource and staff for housing the fund and interfacing with the Committee, Hilda Peña-Alfaro for translating the grant application form into Spanish, and for translating the committee’s public outreach into Spanish, Philip Garrison, Alejandra Lopez Rochas, and Alex Mandujano for acting as Spanish translators on behalf of the committee.
The 54 donors to the fund who gave so generously to help friends, neighbors, and county businesses survive this unprecedented crisis. We are so thankful for the generosity and care of this community. Our sincerest thanks.
CHARLI SORENSON
Ellensburg