Killing the filibuster would throw off the political balance
To the editor — The July 5 editorial, promoting the case for tyranny of the majority, used polling data from “Data for Progress,” which should be a red flag as to its veracity.
The Founding Fathers specifically instituted the Electoral College so that biases of majorities in a few high-population areas couldn’t dominate the rest of the country. The filibuster extends this principal by assuring that a slim majority cannot promote their agenda without at least a slim bipartisan approval.
The majority support some provisions of the For the People Act, but definitely not ballot harvesting and blind automatic registration, allowing potential for election fraud. A large majority do support voter ID, which the editorial conveniently omitted.
The Second Amendment was designed to protect the First Amendment by having a significantly armed citizenry capable to repel a tyrannical government trying to violate it. Today this requires their weaponry to be more than a single-shot hunting rifle, etc.
Honest scientifically informed Americans accept the reality of global warming, but attribute it mainly to historically repeated unstoppable natural causes, e.g., interaction of changing sun spot activity and cosmic particles affecting the amount of cloud cover. CO2 makes small contribution, much less than water vapor.
MICHAEL E. CAMPBELL
Selah