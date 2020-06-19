To the editor — I would like to voice my agreement for Ryan Mathews' recent letter. Our kids must start school on a regular and normal schedule in the fall.
My parents were teachers (good ones) but I am not a teacher. I am a hair stylist. I can help with homework, but I cannot teach. I'm sure our teachers don't use their scissors to cut kids' hair.
Parents and guardians at work cannot possibly teach their children while working at home or at a job. Kids will be left home unsupervised. Do you think they will do schoolwork on their own? Maybe a small percentage. Others will eat, play games, be on social media and sleep. Is this a healthy alternative to school? I don't think I need to list all the problems that can arise when kids are unsupervised day after day. A full newspaper couldn't cover all the issues that will come up if this happens.
Please let our governor, school board members and superintendents know your feelings. Even partial school will not work. We have to ramp up the cleaning, handwashing and keeping kids home when sick. I feel like the ramifications of an abnormal life are worse than the "sickness," as my youngest grandchild calls it.
What are they thinking? What are we thinking? Let's go back to a new normal.
ANNA SHAY
Yakima