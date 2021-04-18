Toppenish and Selah school levies are crucial for kids
To the editor — I am writing to ask voters to support Toppenish and Selah school district levy requests.
I have worked in the region supporting schools for five years and am confident that votes for these levies are critical to the future of your children and communities. Both districts are leaders in our region for innovative approaches to student engagement and academics. They are both worthy of your trust and vote. This investment will pay off for you and your communities for years to come.
KEVIN CHASE
Mabton