To the editor — Yakima is an incredible place, with plentiful outdoor opportunities nearby and great weather for getting out. The Cowiche Canyon Conservancy has been a wonderful resource, providing critical elements of this quality of life for many years now.
I lived in Yakima for over 10 years at the end of the last century and often walked in the uplands off of Scenic Drive. I spent many hours enjoying the amazing views from the sage-covered hilltops along that ridge. In particular, I would always walk to the “high spot” and head up there past the sign that reminded me this was private land and I was passing with permission. But the future of these key lands was hazy, and I was anxious for the future of that special place.
CCC has a chance to acquire this wonderful place and protect it for our enjoyment forever. There is a capitol campaign to protect the key lands working with a willing seller. Contribute! Right now, there is a deal in progress that would make this place available to all of us in perpetuity. It was one of my dreams that this might happen when I lived there. I just sent them a check.
KEN BEVIS
Twisp