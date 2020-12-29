To the editor — I recently drove the Yakima River Canyon to Ellensburg, and it was beautiful. It’s the Grand Canyon, just on a smaller scale. With its variety of birds and wildlife, it is a scenic landscape that we are lucky to have right in our own back yard.
What we are unlucky to have are people that think they can spray paint anything they want on the canyon walls, roadway barriers, etc. It is everywhere. The state should step up and start fining these people heavily for doing this. The state already uses traffic and game cameras in other areas. The offenders should be fined along with community service cleaning off some of the graffiti. A few days running a sand blaster or better yet a wire brush would make them appreciate the natural beauty. And I’m sure the state would appreciate the money.
The canyon should be put on a national register of some sort to protect it from this type of stuff and from overcommercialization. Keep it wild for the people who come behind us.
WILLIAM BRUMMETT
Selah