To the editor — COVID-19 cases have recently been on the rise across the border in Oregon, as well as in communities to the north of us in our state. Sadly, those who are now mainly falling to this virus are in the younger generations. This virus can make some very sick, and if you have diabetes or are obese, both very common in our society today, it can often be much more serious. Hospitalization, ICU, ventilator and worse! We hope all Yakimanians will get vaccinated as soon as possible to prevent another surge of infection in our community. It has been great to see businesses and activities slowly opening up in Yakima, and we want that to continue. We know the vaccines are safe and effective. We all have been vaccinated as have 95% of physicians in this country. The vaccines are now readily available to all people over age 16, and just this week one vaccine was authorized for children ages 12-15, reported to be available for administration within days. All of the vaccines are free and now increasingly available.
NICOLA BOCEK
Yakima