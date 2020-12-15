To the editor — Come with me back to the very first Christmas, when Christ was born.
There was no Christmas tree in the barn or cave. No wreath on the door, no candles on the table, no stockings hung by the fireplace. No baby crib to lay the Christ child in, just a manger. No carolers singing to welcome the newborn child. But there were angels appearing in the sky and telling of his birth where the shepherds were watching their sheep (Luke 2).
When the angels disappeared, the shepherds decided to go search for this miracle child. They found the baby lying in a manger, as the angels had told them. As they returned, they told all what they saw of this great event.
How will you celebrate Christmas this year? Will Christ be first on your shopping list, giving to help the poor and needy? Let’s keep Christ in Christmas this year and in the years to come.
NELDA DEKKER
Yakima