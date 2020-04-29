To the editor — This is written in support of the candidacy of Ron Anderson, the incumbent commissioner in District 2 of Yakima County.
I am sure everyone would agree that a county commissioner should possess certain characteristics and capabilities that enable them to provide leadership and vision to county government. Getting to know Ron and his lovely wife, Mary, as neighbors and friends, it is my firm opinion that Ron has more than the usual number of qualities and talents that fit perfectly with the commissioner position.
We have, many times, discussed current Yakima County challenges and issues, and -- equally important -- his vision for the future. I am impressed by his knowledge of specifics; people, business, resources, etc., all of which are vital to the welfare of the people of Yakima County, and with his view of what the future might look like.
With that in mind, I do hope that voters will join me in returning Anderson to the position of commissioner for District 2.
JERRY BRADLEY
Yakima