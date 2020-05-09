To the editor — A couple observations. With Justice Kavanaugh, you had no evidence, no police report or any report, no corroboration and a “victim” who couldn’t remember the time, place, location, date or any of that. His accuser's one citation of evidence was that she had a second door set up due to fear, which ultimately did not line up with her own stated timeline of events. And, most “witnesses” recanted their story, admitting to lying.
With Biden, you have a witness that we now know filled a report, has at least four corroborating witnesses according to The Associated Press, and other complaints of inappropriateness to include photographic and video evidence on TV of Biden inappropriately touching and sniffing children and women. How different the “perpetrators” are treated. OK. Dems are officially on record now.
Second observation. Inslee has ruined the economy. Enough that he would now be able to argue for a state income tax due to the massive loss of tax revenue as a result of his closing the economy. Constitutional rights, gone. Violation of First Amendment rights, complete. Government control. Welcome to socialism, courtesy of the Dems. Remember in November.
REESE COPELAND
Yakima