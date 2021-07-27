To the editor — With the forthcoming Yakima School Board election, we are reminded just how important it is that the district’s policy setters concentrate on education of students to engage successfully in the 21st century while standing on ancient values as they relate to our impressionable young people.
I write in strong support of KateAshley Clarke for the Yakima School Board. We were both volunteers at the Union Gospel Mission’s Youth Center, Madison House. She has lived in cities large and small, is extraordinarily well educated, and is personally dedicated to her faith and moral values.
She was a volunteer academic tutor at Madison House but was constantly showing up at other times to be a driver, a friend and a big sister that so many kids need today. Their academics, integrity and personal values were KateAshley’s requirements of them, and she was an extremely good role model for their education, their behavior and their attitudes. I could not want any person to be more involved with the students in my family than this extraordinarily intelligent and well-grounded lady, whom the youth at Madison House trailed after and responded to so strongly.
Vote for KateAshley Clark for Yakima School Board, for our kids.
BOB WHITNEY
Yakima