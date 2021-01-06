To the editor — Gov. Jay Inslee has, with full knowledge of his actions, kicked the middle class off the cliff and into the abyss, yet we are supposed to hail him as the great savior. For those of you who idolize him as such, remember that he is paid by us, hasn't refused a single paycheck, and therefore his lamentations of sympathy for the destruction of livelihoods is as hollow as his remorse.
Forcing crippling lockdowns while his state machine continues demanding payment for licenses and operations and scaring people into believing only the retail giants are "essential." Self-promoting grandiose announcements of his generosity are promoted with breathless excitement. Is it imaginary money? Only if your lifeless body is at the bottom of the cliff. That's why he proposed a 9% capital gains tax. Think that's for rich people only? Check the fine print to see where it kicks in: $25,000 for single filers, $50,000 for joint filers.
He is the poster child for a recall drive and term-limits petition. The point of this rant is not to shame someone who actually glories in destruction, but to urge people to turn away from him. Just say no to Inslee.
LINDA HAYDEN
Yakima