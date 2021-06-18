To the editor — I do not understand why prosecutors want to accuse people of the worst crimes they can and sentence them to the worst punishment they can: death in prison.
Life without parole is an euphemism hiding the real meaning of a sentence they wanted to inflict upon an 18-year-old offender, Felipe Luis. They believed he intended to kill Jacob Ozuna. While premeditation may have been a factor, intentional murder was unlikely in this young man's case. More than likely the evidence showed he thought he was participating in beating up a bully requiring three guys to do it owing to the size, strength and known viciousness of Mr. Ozuna.
Yet intention is irrelevant to prosecutors who apparently want only to believe the worst of people. Praise God for an attorney who believed in this young man and competently defended him and for a jury who followed the instructions. If intentional murder is not proven beyond a reasonable doubt, you need to convict of the lower charge, first-degree manslaughter.
MARIE WHITE
Yakima