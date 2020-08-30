To the editor — My wife, Barb, and I are writing in support of sitting Judge Elisabeth Tutsch for Superior Court judge, Position 2.
We have known Tutsch personally for several years. We have been privileged to witness her journey from work in legal aid in our community to her position on the bench in Superior Court. Elisabeth spent 20 years advocating for people on the margins. She understands how trauma affects people. She brings compassion and understanding to the bench. That compassion combined with her intelligence and understanding of the law make her an excellent and fair judge.
Please vote for Elisabeth Tutsch to continue her work as Superior Court judge.
ROY SIMMS
Yakima