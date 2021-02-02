To the editor — "Joyful, Joyful We Adore Thee" is one of my favorite hymns, but I'm also joyful that Joseph Biden is our president now. He's restoring stability, normalcy, compassion, civility and intelligence to my beloved, country, and to the "beloved community" as Martin Luther King Jr. exclaimed.
Waking up from four years of purgatory, banana republic behavior and near anarchy, I feel the same relief that our allies all over the world have expressed. It's apparent the Republican Party is in its death throes as it labors over whether it is the party of Lincoln or the party of Trump, a pathological liar, bully and insurrectionist instigator. How can Republicans in Congress forget so soon that they were nearly preyed to being hanged or shot by white supremacists and Trump-worshipping followers at the Capitol on Jan. 6?
There is absolutely no comparison to the Black Lives Matter peaceful protests last year; I was in them myself in Seattle.
SUE JANUSCHEITIS
Yakima