To the editor — During the Ebola scare, the Obama administration created a U.S. Pandemic Response Team. They saw how important having an immediate response to a global pandemic is in containing a virus in our country. This agency was staffed by scientists, doctors, and other experts with decades of experience in virology.
In 2018, Trump fired the entire team and did not replace them. When Trump chanted “Drain the swamp,” maybe we should have asked for details of his definition of “swamp.” You think if this team was called upon a couple months ago, we’d be in this uncertain time? I don’t think so.
JOANNE FREDA
Yakima