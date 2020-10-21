To the editor — The first thing when considering support for a candidate is to verify they have an understanding for the position itself. Vicki Baker is the candidate I feel confident understands the job of county commissioner. Her opponent often speaks on topics with a misunderstanding of what a commissioner’s power is.
Baker spent hours every day for months before she was ever appointed, to gain a full understanding and has moved us forward with tireless energy and long days at work through the chaos of COVID-19. With 21 years as a successful business owner overseeing large budgets with razor thin profit margins, and a complete understanding of efficiently managing a workforce, Baker is the new leadership we need and a fresh perspective in government. After only nine months in the position, she’s proven every day to people who understand the role of county commissioner that she is the only candidate for the job.
JEANENE SUTTON
Yakima