To the editor — If Jason White's council position cannot be terminated or censured, then is it possible to “buy out” his remaining contract and eliminate him from being a councilman? The thought of Jason receiving payment from the city every month for doing nothing that his position obligates him to do is infuriating. And this was a position he was seeking. He shows a blatant disregard for the position of council member, the district he was sworn to represent, as well as the city of Yakima.
I would be so embarrassed to accept that monthly payment for doing nothing. I am certain he laughs all the way to the bank. Allow someone who cares about the city to assume that position.
WADE REMILLARD
Yakima