200422-yh-news-council2-2.jpg
Buy Now

FILE — Councilman Jason White, center, livestreams a rally to protest stay-at-home orders put in place due to the COVID-19 outbreak Tuesday, April 21, 2020, outside of City Hall in Yakima, Wash.

 Amanda Ray / Yakima Herald-Republic, file

To the editor — If Jason White's council position cannot be terminated or censured, then is it possible to “buy out” his remaining contract and eliminate him from being a councilman? The thought of Jason receiving payment from the city every month for doing nothing that his position obligates him to do is infuriating. And this was a position he was seeking. He shows a blatant disregard for the position of council member, the district he was sworn to represent, as well as the city of Yakima.

I would be so embarrassed to accept that monthly payment for doing nothing. I am certain he laughs all the way to the bank. Allow someone who cares about the city to assume that position.

WADE REMILLARD

Yakima