To the editor — Jan. 6, 2021, the second “date that will live in infamy.” The first was a day our nation was attacked by a foreign power desiring our destruction; the second was an attack from within by American traitors, terrorists bent on the destruction of our democracy and the constitution.
What is most vile about this tragedy is that it was incited and at the behest of Donald Trump and all of those in Congress who have been pandering to his delusions, including our own Congressman Dan Newhouse. Shame!
JOHN KRANZ
Yakima