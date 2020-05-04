To the editor — I would like to respond to Rick Glenn’s recent opinion regarding the reopening quarantine. While I disagree with his reasons to reopen the economy, I support everyone's right to an opinion.
However, I was angry and appalled at his comparison of being in quarantine to slavery. Is he being raped while in quarantine? Beaten? Starved? Refused basic human rights? I suggest he use this time to read a history book and refresh what slavery really detailed before making such a comment.
CHELSEA SMART
Yakima