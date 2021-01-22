To the editor — On Jan. 16, a letter writer posed the question, "If Trump lost the election fair and square, why are the Dems so afraid of him for 2024?"
As a proud Democrat, I wish to respond. It is not Trump we fear per se. It is the extremely large number of his supporters -- not all, thankfully -- who appear to be violently deranged. We unfortunately saw that on display on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C. It is precisely because so many will not accept the confirmed results of a free and fair election, including a majority of Republicans in the House of Representatives, that our worry is well-founded.
We are at a precipice for our democratic republic. Truth must overcome the lies that have been, and continue to be, told about the 2020 election. Nothing less than the survival of our nation is at stake.
JEFF THOMAS
Selah