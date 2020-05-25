To the editor — In all due respect, I take umbrage to the letter "Strikers harming, not helping" wherein the author refers to strikers as "greedy warehouse workers going on strike wanting extra pay." He then compares them with the likes of doctors, nurses, policemen, and others who have been at the forefront of responding to COVID-19.
By all means we need to be thankful for all individuals who have been in the trenches risking their health in the battle with COVID-19, but let’s not diminish the sacrifices and contribution of agricultural workers during these difficult times.
Does the author really believe greed lies with agricultural workers, some after 13 years earning for $13.75 an hour? He then compares these workers with individuals who in most cases are union-represented and are provided health insurance, sick leave, vacation days, overtime pay, etc. This is like comparing watermelons with apples.
It is time we stop exploiting underrepresented agricultural workers, honor their dignity and pay them a livable wage as well as other benefits to protect their health and safety.
Let's not forget the contribution of the agricultural workers in making the Yakima Valley the agricultural center of our great state and lend them our support.
BENJAMIN A. SORIA
Yakima