To the editor — One of the results of the 9/11 Commission report was that the upheaval and delay that resulted from the 2000 Bush vs. Gore election put our national security at risk. That’s why a transition law was enacted, to show our adversaries that a new administration will be prepared on day one with no chaos between election and inauguration.
Each day that the Trump administration doesn’t allow the incoming Biden administration access to every department of the federal government puts our country at further risk than it was already. With a ravaging pandemic and a hollowed-out government, every day matters and even more people unnecessarily die.
Biden has already put a pandemic task force in place with epidemiology experts. Trump has never had an interest nor capability in combating COVID-19 so it’s time for the transition to begin.
JOANNE FREDA
Yakima