To the editor — Each day we are losing more of that generation who lived through the Depression and World War II. However, we’re also losing the generation that lived in a time when the entire country came together to fight a common enemy. It was a generation that made personal sacrifices for the good of all. And now they are the ones in the most danger because of this new enemy.
Please learn from the past. It is our turn, our time, to step up. Be willing to sacrifice for the good of all, and especially for the sake of that greatest generation. Together, we can make it through this challenging time, just as they did. Be safe.
WALT RANTA
Yakima