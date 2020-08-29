To the editor — I'm not a CPA. Maybe some of the rich don't pay income tax, but they pay a lot of wages, Social Security taxes, sales tax, real estate tax and all other costs related to their business. Without the rich, most people would not have a job in the past, present or future.
Jobs are not created by poor people. Poor people don't have any money. That's why they are called poor.
The laws allow companies to expand and hire more employees, buy more goods and services, etc. In my view, the rich make the world go around.
It's been reported that Amazon has 500,000 employees. Do the math yourself. If they go out of business overnight, it would affect a lot more than just the employees.
I would argue that the employer pays the employees' income tax. One would not pay income tax if they don't have a job. If your only retirement is Social Security and a 401(k), then your employer paid one-half of your retirement. There are many companies other than Amazon.
PINK ROBBINS
Tieton