To the editor — Claims of fraud are much in the news these days, and since there's power and money involved, the correct answer is "of course there's fraud." The real question is how much? In other words, is it significant?
Did some states have election procedures that were not (as required by U.S. and state constitutions) approved by legislatures? Yes, but that is their problem, to be argued in their courts first.
Alleged fraud is the legal business of the states involved and not me. If the U.S. courts need to be involved, that will follow. If a city or state other than the one I live in is powered by fraud, their citizens get to decide whether to live with it or get rid of it.
JEFFREY M. REYNOLDS
Yakima