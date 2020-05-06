To the editor — When discussing at the last City Council meeting whether Councilman Jason White should be censured for having allegedly violated the principles of conduct and code of ethics for Yakima council members, Councilwoman Soneya Lund says to Councilwoman Kay Funk, "Kay, shut the f--- up." How ironic that this comment is made when considering alleged inappropriate conduct of White.
The comment tells us a lot, though, about Lund, her willingness to listen to her fellow council members and her temperament. More important, it is a clear and flagrant violation, in several respects, of the principles of conduct and code of ethics.
Councilman Brad Hill opened this can of worms last year, Councilwoman Holly Cousens has now brought it up again, and in keeping with what now appears to be an effort to police our council, someone needs to introduce a motion to censure Lund for her comment. Hopefully, by the end of the year we will be able to keep our council in check!
REED PELL
Yakima