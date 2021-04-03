To the editor — People are so negative nowadays. It is understandable. We are in a pandemic. We miss our family and friends. We miss going out and doing the things we love to do. It's unfortunate but it doesn't have to be so bad. If everybody would try to be more positive, then we might be able to see the good in the situation.
For example, sure we miss our family and friends, but technology is evolving, and we are still able to see them. Sure, we can't do most of our usual activities, but this is a chance to learn new activities. I completely understand that it is OK to feel upset, but we need to deal with our feelings in a healthy manner. If we all attempted to look on the bright side, the situation would be better.
ALLISON SMITH
Naches