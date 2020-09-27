To the editor — Tread lightly! My tolerance is running out. I never cared what color you were until you started blaming me for your problems. I never cared about your political affiliation until you started to condemn me for mine. I never cared where you were from in this great republic until you began condemning people based on where they were born and the history that makes them who they are. I have never cared if you were well off or poor because I've been both.
Until you started calling me names for working hard and bettering myself, I've never cared if your beliefs are different than mine. Until you said I am not entitled to my beliefs, now I care. I've given all the tolerance I have to give. This is no longer my problem. It's your problem. You can still fix it. It's not too late, but it soon will be. I'm a very patient person at times. But I'm about out of patience. There are literally millions of people just like me. We have had enough.
THOMAS COOKE
Yakima