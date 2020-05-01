To the editor — While I agree with some points in Zach Deffinbaugh's letter of April 23 -- we can all use some fresh air and sunshine -- I take issue with his characterization of the 2018-19 flu season vs. the coronavirus death rate. Misstating facts only serves to downplay the severity of the situation and brush off the importance of the precautionary measures, primarily social distancing.
The CDC reports 34,157 deaths during the 2018-19 flu season. That total covers approximately late fall 2018 through October 2019, about 12 months. In four months, the coronavirus has killed 47,178 in the U.S., according to the Johns Hopkins Resource Center on April 23. The numbers don’t compare, and the flu season was definitely not worse.
I hope when people are faced with the facts, they will recognize that this is a serious situation and we can all do our part by following the rules. For now, I am doing just that -- soaking up the sun by hanging out in my backyard and taking the dog for a walk. I know my efforts to distance myself from others and protect the ones I love may save a life.
TRACY HERNANDEZ
Yakima