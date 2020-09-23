To the editor — Some things the Trump followers might want to think about when voting this election year and it has nothing to do with whether Republican or Democrat; it has to do with the person and what they stand for.
During the 2016 campaign I heard a rumor to the effect that Donald Trump wasn’t interested in being president; he just wanted to see if he could win the presidency. Whether that was true or not, who’s to say, and within the last four years we have seen and/or heard so much evidence of exactly that. How? By mocking a disabled person in a wheelchair, a tape with Trump saying that women liked to be groped and kissed, the hatred he has for people, unwillingness to listen to the experts, and most recently saying the experts don’t know what they’re talking about. He's unwilling to admit when he’s wrong, unwilling to apologize when wrong and/or out of line, downplays the coronavirus, and is unable to do his top priority of keeping the public safe, not to mention the lack of leadership.
During and since the 2016 campaign, Trump complained about “fake news" with Fox News as being one of the major entities that was spreading the fake news at the time. Since the 2016 election, it seems that he’s spreads more fake news than any other person, agency and/or entity.
He continuously lies and is rude, disrespectful, arrogant, bullying and lacking in manners. He doesn’t treat people the way he expects to be treated. He’s unwilling to listen and ask questions with the experts; instead the latest is the experts don’t know what they’re talking about.
So, for those of you who are planning on voting for Trump, you might want to think about what you’re teaching your children and/or grandchildren. Again, it’s not about Republicans vs. Democrats. For those of you who vote for Trump, it tells me the reality is that you want your children and/or grandchildren to learn what’s in this letter. No wonder this country is becoming a Third World country, which is another topic entirely.
MIKE HUNNEL
Yakima