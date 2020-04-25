To the editor — According to recent county-by-county numbers, Yakima County ranks fourth in the state in the number of coronavirus cases, even far exceeding Spokane County. This should not be. Are the people in our county not doing what other counties are doing to stop the spread of the virus?
Come on, Yakima County. Let us all take shelter-in-place and social distancing very seriously. The more seriously we take it, the sooner the virus may pass. It may not be convenient or fun or easy, but we all must do whatever it takes.
JOHN CLARK
Granger