To the editor — So it appears that it's been decided: America's worst nightmare is about to come true. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are to be inagurated as our president and vice president. Doesn't a thrill just go up your leg at the thought?
We're stoked awaiting $4-a-gallon gas again. We're giddy knowing America will once more be picking up the tab for the protection of deadbeat NATO members. And the exhilaration of paying the cost of feeding, housing, educating, and medicating millions of new illegal immigrants? Why one nearly swoons at the thought.
There is, however, one bright spot we can look forward to: Its' going to be great fun watching Biden mumble and bumble his way through press conferences.
PAUL BLAND
Yakima