210709-yh-news-yakcouncil4-2.jpg
Buy Now

Yakima City Council District 4 candidate Mark Shervey poses for a portrait Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at MAK Daddy Coffee Roasters in Yakima, Wash. 

 Amanda Ray / Yakima Herald-Republic

To the editor — Mark Shervey is a man I will gladly support for Yakima City Council. I don’t normally get political, but I have been blessed to get to know Mark over the last few years and he has a heart for Yakima that won’t be stopped. His business MAK Daddy Coffee Roasters has been an amazing addition to downtown, and he does all he can to make downtown a more pleasant place to spend time.

I challenge everyone to go stop by MAK Daddy and chat with Mark, I guarantee you will leave with a smile and happy you stopped by!

Mark Shervey for Yakima City Council, District 4

BENJAMIN J. RECORD

Yakima