To the editor — Mark Shervey is a man I will gladly support for Yakima City Council. I don’t normally get political, but I have been blessed to get to know Mark over the last few years and he has a heart for Yakima that won’t be stopped. His business MAK Daddy Coffee Roasters has been an amazing addition to downtown, and he does all he can to make downtown a more pleasant place to spend time.
I challenge everyone to go stop by MAK Daddy and chat with Mark, I guarantee you will leave with a smile and happy you stopped by!
Mark Shervey for Yakima City Council, District 4
BENJAMIN J. RECORD
Yakima