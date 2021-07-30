To the editor — There is a dangerous psychological phenomenon called gaslighting. The definition and warnings are from the journal Psychology Today.
Gaslighting is a technique used by a person(s) to gain power. They make a victim(s) question their own reality. It’s a technique commonly used by narcissists, abusers, dictators and cult leaders. It’s usually done slowly, over a period of time and victims are often unaware of the extent to which they have been brainwashed.
Gaslighters:
- Tell blatant lies but claim everyone else lies.
- Deny saying something though there is proof they did.
- Use people's fears and concerns to manipulate them and serve their own purposes.
- Wear followers and appeasers down over time.
- Their actions don’t match their words.
- They know confusion weakens people.
- Accuse and blame others for their own misdeeds.
- Align people against each other.
- Tell you and others who oppose them that they are crazy.
One can readily observe gaslighting at Trump’s rallies as he spins his delusions to his cult. It’s also obvious among self-debasing politicians who curry his political favor.
Most shameful are Congressman Andrew Clyde and others who claim there was “no insurrection” and the violent attack on the Capitol by Trump inspired terrorists was “a normal tourist visit.”
ANNE ANNA
Yakima