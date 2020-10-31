To the editor — The census says that Washington state has 1.2 million rental households paying $1,200 monthly rent on average. That is $1.4 billion per month and $11.4 billion total since Gov. Inslee's first resolution. That is $11.4 billion of housing services that must be provided even if no payment is received.
Each month more renters are taking advantage of this non-payment option. Inslee could have waived all taxes related to providing that service to mitigate the financial impact to housing providers but chose not to. I can say from personal experience that the government's portion of housing rental payments is significantly more than the net profits received by property owners.
Utility service providers have now been placed in the same category. Service must be provided, but payment is optional (solely at the customer's discretion). Another multibillion-dollar assault on legal contracts. City of Yakima, can you provide water, sewer and garbage services for free? Are Pacific Power and Cascade Natural Gas ready to provide their services for free?
Why hasn't this same policy been applied to businesses that supply food, transportation, legal and medical services? Why should anyone be required to pay for anything? After all, this is a pandemic.
RICK GLENN
Yakima