To the editor — Schools and institutions locally and around our nation are now or will soon be in session in a host of different forms and iterations thought to be “best” given alarming classroom health circumstances and challenges being faced this fall.
Perhaps you have heard expressed or found yourself questioning announced strategies, perhaps based on your own situation. Fair enough. We hear of districts loaning needed online devices to homes where none exist that are necessary for programs to reach students online.
Enter the family with three young students and the stay-at-home parent or guardian who is on the sole computer working from home all day. Teachers, educators and staff were tasked with addressing and resolving this extremely difficult situation without choice, extra education or training, combined with all manner of governance also little schooled in such a state of affairs.
Eventually classroom instruction will resume, and those same teachers, educators and support staff will place themselves at risk among a young population possibly carrying this virus. May I suggest support versus fault-finding?
TERRY NEAL
Yakima